Request for Expression of Interest – Project Development Consultant and Project Officer

Project Development Consultant

The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (the Centre) has received financing from United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FCDO), toward the cost of the project titled “Small Island Developing States Capacity and Resilience (SIDAR) Programme (Caribbean)” and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the contracting of One (1) Full time “Project Development Consultant – Grenada”.

Suitably qualified Individual Consultants are invited to submit an Expression of Interest which should include the following application documents:

Letter of motivation outlining motivation and how your experience, skills, qualifications, and professional networks fit with the required job description.Curriculum vitae or resume with full details of experience, achievements, qualification.Contact details of three (3) professional references.National Identification Card

For additional information, please peruse the following documents

Request for Expressions of InterestTerms of ReferenceDraft ContractConsultant Eligibility Criteria

Requests for Clarification: email: [email protected] Attention: Andrea Tillett, Procurement Officer. Requests for clarification should be received by the Centre no later than: Tuesday, 5th March 2024.

Deadline for submission of EOI, on or before 2:00 pm (GMT-6), Friday, 15th March 2024.

Project Officer

The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (the Centre) has received financing from United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FCDO), toward the cost of the project titled “Small Island Developing States Capacity and Resilience (SIDAR) Programme (Caribbean)” and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the contracting of One (1) Full time “Project Officer – Grenada”.

Suitably qualified Individual Consultants are invited to submit an Expression of Interest which should include the following application documents:

Letter of motivation outlining motivation and how your experience, skills, qualifications, and professional networks fit with the required job description.Curriculum vitae or resume with full details of experience, achievements, qualification.Contact details of three (3) professional references.National Identification Card

For additional information, please peruse the following documents

Request for Expression of InterestTerms of ReferenceDraft ContractConsultant Eligibility Criteria

Requests for Clarification: email: [email protected] Attention: Andrea Tillett, Procurement Officer. Requests for clarification should be received by the Centre no later than: Tuesday, 5th March 2024.

Deadline for submission of EOI, on or before 2:00 pm (GMT-6), Friday, 15th March 2024.