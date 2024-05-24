SENIOR MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM RELEASED FOR INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AGAINST ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – A twenty (20) man roster has been released for the Grenada Senior Men’s National Team ahead of their international friendly match against St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. The two teams will meet for the second time on the sister isle at the Lauriston Mini Stadium in Carriacou.

This is an important opportunity for our local players to gain experience and preparation as we continue building towards future World Cup qualifying matches.

The 20-man roster features strictly young players who play locally as well as colleges in the US including leading goalscorer in last season’s Premier League Jamil Rocastle.

The Grenada Football Association is eager to renew this Caribbean rivalry. “Matches between Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are always competitive and spirited,” remarked General Secretary Carl Lee. “We expect a great contest on Sunday and know Grenadian fans will be glued to their screens watching their heroes represent our nation with pride.”

Kickoff for the international friendly is scheduled for 5:00pm local time at Lauriston Mini Stadium.