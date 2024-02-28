Temporary Relocation of Inspection Center, St. George

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) hereby notifies the general public, that due to the unavailability ofthe National Athletic Stadium car park, inspection of motor vehicles for the parish of St. George, will be conducted at the Licensing Center, Dusty Highway on the following days in March 2024:

Wednesday 6thThursday 7thTuesday 12thWednesday 13thThursday 14thThursday 21st

Inspection continues as scheduled at the other inspection centers throughout Grenada and Carriacou. The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for your understanding in this matter.