The Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to inform the public that in December of 2023, we experienced some challenges in the general areas of Grand Anse Beach. As a result of the dedication and commitment of the members of the force, the following three suspects were arrested:

Ron Mitchell, 30 years, Sailor of Paradise, St Andrew.Trevon Robertson, 19 years, Unemployed of Paradise, St. Andrew.Abita Stanislaus, 25 years, Farmer also of Paradise St. Andrew.

These men were charged jointly with one count of Robbery with Violence.

Additionally, Ron Mitchell was charged separately with one count of Rape, three counts of Attempted Rape, two counts of Indecent Assault, and Causing Harm.

All three men were kept in the holding cell at the South St George Police Station and escaped lawful custody, on Sunday the 18th of February 2024.

However, collaboration with our regional counterparts in St Vincent and the Grenadines have led to the recapture of these men by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadians Police Force yesterday, Wednesday 21st February 2024.

Preliminary information emanating from investigators in St Vincent suggests that the three men made their way to St Vincent via a yacht which was docked in the St. George area. The RGPF is currently working on leads that suggest that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process.

It is believed that the occupants of the yacht were American citizens.

This investigation is in its infancy stage and the RGPF have dispatched a team of senior investigators and a forensic specialist to St. Vincent in furtherance of this investigation.

Commissioner, Don Mc Kenzie has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances of the escaped prisoners.

In another incident, an intense operation was mounted to recapture another fugitive who has escaped while attending the Grenville Magistrate Court on Wednesday February 21, 2024.

Levon Date, who was charged for the killing of Canadian citizen Wayne Smart in 2023 has escaped from lawful custody and is currently on the run.

The RGPF is seeking the general public assistance in recapturing Mr. Date, and thanks the public for their continued assistance in the process.