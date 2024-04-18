ADDENDUM LIST OF ELECTORS AS OF 31st MARCH 2024

The general public is hereby informed that the Addendum to the List of Electors as of 31st March 2024 will be available for inspection from Tuesday 23rd April 2024.

There shall be a seven (7) day period for claims and objections regarding the Addendum from the 23rd ot 30th April, 2024.

The List can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at the Post Offices, Police Stations, Medical Stations and other public places.

Request for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the Constituency on or before the 30th April, 2024.

Everyone and particularly those who registered during the quarter, January – March, 2024 are advised to inspect the List to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The List should be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

A list of the names, addresses and contact numbers of the registration officers: