Paradise FC International Officially Crowned Premier League Champions

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The 2023/2024 Grenada Football Association (GFA) Premier League season came to an exciting conclusion on Sunday, with Paradise FCI being crowned league champions after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Mt. Rich. The final matchday of the season featured intense battles for positioning in the league table, as the top teams looked to end their campaigns on a high.

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Queen’s Park Derby saw Queen’s Park Rangers defeat rivals FC Camerhogne (4th place) 2-0, securing second place in the league for QPR while FCC finished fifth. The defending champions, Hurricanes SC, held on to third place after beating Sab Spartans 3-1 away at Victoria Park.

There was also late drama at Cuthbert Peters Park as St. John’s Sports came from behind to clinch a 3-2 victory against Hard Rock, ending the season in sixth and seventh position respectively.

The title winners, Paradise FCI, finished with 41 points after their entertaining 3-3 draw with Mt. Rich at Plains. They ended four points clear of second-placed QPR to be crowned league champions.

“It’s been an incredible season and I’m so proud of what this team has achieved,” said Paradise FCI Head Coach Jake Rennie after the final whistle. “It’s has been a challenging season with many obstacles. We’ve got a fantastic squad and the players have given it their all.”

The 2023/2024 GFA season provided plenty of excitement and dramatic moments throughout. The league witnessed intense battles for every position, and the final match-day exemplified the competitiveness and passion of Grenadian football.