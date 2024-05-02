MINISTRY OF TOURISM, CREATIVE ECONOMY AND CULTURE VACANCY NOTICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for engagement as a Community Tourism Project Officer within the Ministry of Tourism

JOB TITLE: Community Tourism Project Officer

REPORT TO: Senior Technical Officer

SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIESThe Community Tourism Project Officer’s main responsibility will be to coordinate and supervise the implementation of the funded projects, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Team.

Vacancy-Notice-and-Terms-of-Reference-Community-Tourism-Project-Officer