PRIME MINISTER HONOURABLE DICKON MITCHELL HEADS DELEGATION TO HAVANA TO MARK THE 45TH ANNIVERSARY OF CUBA-GRENADA RELATIONS

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA: Grenada is set to get more assistance from Cuba under fresh agreements that are set to be signed in Havana this week as the island’s Prime Minister embarks on his first official visit.

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell heads a powerful delegation that includes four of his senior ministers on the visit to Cuba, where they are set to sign nine Memoranda of Understanding, including upgraded agreements in health and education.

Memoranda covering cooperation in agriculture and fisheries, climate resilience, infrastructural development, culture and creative cooperation, tourism, and sports will also be inked.

It is the first official visit to Havana by a Grenadian leader in a decade.

Prime Minister Mitchell, who has been there before for other engagements, will officially meet with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel as well as Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The Grenada delegation will also meet with its students studying in Cuba.

The visit comes on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between St. George’s and Havana.

Except for a brief period after the US intervention in 1983, the two Caribbean countries have enjoyed excellent relations.

Grenada’s international airport was built mainly with Cuban assistance, and hundreds of professionals now serving in the country have benefited from Cuban scholarships.

The Grenada delegation, which flies to Havana on Thursday, April 11, returns home on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Included are Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Joseph Andall, Minister for Health Hon. Phillip Telesford, Economic Affairs Minister Hon. Lennox Andrews, and Education Minister Hon. David Andrew.

Hon. Andy Williams, Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, has been appointed to serve as Prime Minister in the absence of Hon. Dickon Mitchell.