UPGRADE TO D CLASS DRIVER’S LICENCE

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that effective Monday April 29th, 2024, persons licenced to drive a motor vehicle within the state of Grenada may have their driver’s licence upgraded to a D class driver’s licence, without having to undergo a driving test.

Such upgrade may be granted provided the applicant meets all of the following requirements:

Be the holder of a B, C, or C1 driver’s licence.Has been the holder of such B, C, or C1 driver’s licence for no less than five years.Produces a medical certificate that he or she is fit to drive a motor vehicle.Pays a licence upgrade fee of $ 30.00Pays the relevant fees for the D class licence.

Drivers wishing to take advantage of this upgrade are required to complete and submit an application form. This form may be accessed online at www.finance.gd or physically, at the Traffic Department. There will be a processing period of at least three working days, following which an approval notice will be given to successful applicants.

This driver’s licence upgrade exercise is being conducted pursuant to the passing of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act # 1 of 2024 and the Road Traffic (Extension of Driving Licence Classes) Order. SRO # 7 of 2024.