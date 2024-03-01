GFA Premier League Finale Set for Thrilling Sunday Showdown

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The final round of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Premier League is set for a thrilling conclusion this Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 with multiple teams still battling for final standings across the island.

“This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Premier League finales in years,” said GFA General Secretary Carl Lee. “With so much still on the line for multiple clubs, I expect some dramatic high-stakes football this Sunday.”

The title has already been clinched by Paradise FC International, who will be officially crowned champions. However, third, fourth and fifth places are still up for grabs as Hurricanes SC, FC Camerhogne and Mt. Rich are separated by just four points.

Hurricanes SC, currently sitting in third place with 26 points, will be pushing hard for a win when they travel to Victoria Park to take on Sab Spartans. Meanwhile, at Queen’s Park, second place Queen’s Park Rangers will look to end their season on a high note against FC Camerhogne in the final Derby of the season.

The battle for sixth place will also come down to the wire at Cuthbert Peters Park, where St. John’s Sports and Hard Rock go head-to-head.

“Sunday’s matches will be thrilling mainly for the third and sixth place spots,” said Lee. “I wish all teams the best and admonish everyone to regroup and prepare for the new season.”

All matches kick off at 4:00 PM on Sunday as the teams vie for final positioning to wrap up the 2023/24 GFA season.