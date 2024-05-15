Police Investigate Death in Carriacou; Persons Charged in Relation to River Sallee Shooting Incident; Woman Charged for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition; Police Investigate Weekend Shooting Incidents; Concerns with Fires Being Set. Women Charged

Police Investigate Death in Carriacou

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 84-year-old, male resident of Harvey Vale, Carriacou.

On Tuesday 14th May 2024, responding to a report, officers visited the home of the deceased, where his motionless body was discovered on his floor in a propped-up position. There was a rope tied around his neck with the other end tied to the ceiling. Officers also observed that one of his wrists was slit. The body was examined by a medical doctor and pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Persons Charged in Relation to River Sallee Shooting Incident

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department arrested and charged Yacouba Toussaint, 39 years old Farmer of River Sallee, St. Patrick and Aminata Harry, 30 years old unemployed of River Road, St. George, in connection with Sunday’s (12.05.24) shooting incident at River Salle, St. Patrick.

Mr. Toussaint was charged with the offences of Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Causing Public Terror, while Ms. Harry was charged with the offence of obstruction.

They were both brought to Gouyave Magistrate Court, today, Tuesday 14th May 2024, and were remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons. They are scheduled to attend the Sauteurs Magistrate Court on Monday 3rd June, 2024.

Woman Charged for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

Karen Regis, 41 years old Vendor of St. John’s Street, St. George, was charged with the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

These charges were brought against Ms. Regis after one Firebird 9mm pistol and a magazine with two rounds of ammunition were found at her home, during an operation conducted by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, on Friday 10th May 2024.

Miss Regis made her first court appearance, today, Monday 13th May 2024, at St. George’s Magistrate Court and was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand ($50,000.00) dollars with two (2) sureties. As part of her bail conditions, she must surrender all travel documents, must seek permission from the court to leave the state of Grenada, and report to the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 6: 00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday 17th September 2024.

Police Investigate Weekend Shooting Incidents

The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating reports of three separate shooting incidents which occurred during last weekend, resulting in four men sustaining injuries.

One of the incidents occurred during the early hours of Sunday 12th May 2024, at Grand Anse, St. George, in which three males were shot. They were taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where one of them, Von Cyrus alias “Wangy”, 28-year-old of The Carenage, St. George succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary information revealed that the three victims were in that vicinity when they were attacked by four masked men.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

In another incident, on the night of Saturday 11th May 2024, one man was brought into Princess Alice Hospital for medical attention. He had gunshot wounds to his body. The victim has since failed to inform police of the circumstances which led to him being shot, including the location of the incident. He was subsequently transferred to the General Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient.

Police are investigating another incident which allegedly occurred during an event at River Sallee, St. Patrick, on Sunday 12th May 2024, in which it was reported that several gun shots were fired.

One man is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Concerns with Fires Being Set. Women Charged

The Fire Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force is extremely concerned about the number of persons wantonly setting fires in violation of the relevant laws and defiance of the “NO Burn” policy implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture. The police will aggressively effect the law in this regard.

On Wednesday 8th May, 2024, Joslyn Ventour, 78 years old retiree of Beaulieu, St. George, was charged with the offence of setting fire without notice given to neighbors. She was granted bail in the sum of $3,000.00 with one surety.

In a similar incident, on Thursday 9th May, 2024, Donna James, 33 years old chef of Grand Anse, St. George, was charged with the offence of setting fire to bushes without notice given to neighbors. She was granted bail in the sum of $4,000.00 with one surety.

Both women are to appear at St. George’s Magistrate Court on Tuesday 18th June, 2024.

The Royal Grenada Police Force reminds the public that we must all act responsibly in order to minimize the multiplicity of adverse effects of the severe dry season.

Anyone in doubt about the right to burn, may contact the Ministry of Agriculture, the Fire Department, or the nearest police station.