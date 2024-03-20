Lost Items Found – Intercol 2024; Live Ammunition Training; Men Charged for Firearms and Ammunition

Items Found – Intercol 2024

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that the Community Relations Department is in possession of the following items which were found at the Kirani James National Stadium during Intercol Games 2024.

Three (3) cellular phonesOne (1) school tie (St. Joseph’s Convent, Grenville).

Owners of these items are invited to visit the Community Relations Department, Fort George, St. George’s, in person, to collect the items, upon proper identification.

LIVE AMMUNITION TRAINING

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that there will be live ammunition training at the Eastern/Lower End of Pearls Airstrip, St. Andrew on the following days:

Friday 22nd March 2024 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.Sunday 24th March 2024 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The public, in particular residents of Pearls, St. Andrew and surrounding areas, inclusive of animal owners, small craft and boat operators, are strongly advised to refrain from using this area during the time of the training.

Men Charged for Firearms and Ammunition

Karim Gooding, 33 years old, Unemployed of New Hampshire, St. George, was charged for the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Assault with a Deadly Instrument in connection with an incident which took place on March 11th, 2024. In a separate incident on February 12th, 2024, he was also charged for Maiming, Damage to Property, and Threatening Language.

Mr. Gooding appeared at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court, on Monday 18th March 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He is scheduled to return to Court on Monday 8th April 2024.

In an unrelated incident, Karim Benjamin John, 29 years old, Unemployed of Mt. Rich, St. Patrick, was charged for the offence of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition in relation to an incident which occurred on March 10th, 2024, at Grand Roy, St. John.

Mr. Benjamin was placed on bail in the sum on fifteen thousand dollars with one surety. He is scheduled to appear at the Gouyave Magistrate Court on April 30th, 2024.

Devon Halal, 36 years old, Fisherman of Fontenoy, St. George, was charged on Friday 15th March 2024, for the offence of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Mr. Halal who was already on bail for Firearm and Ammunition charges stemming from an incident in September 2023, appeared before the St. George’s Magistrates Court on Monday 18th March 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday 8th April 2024.