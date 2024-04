The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that there will be live ammunition training at the Eastern/Lower End of Pearls Airstrip, St. Andrew, on Saturday 27th April 2024, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The public, in particular residents of Pearls, St. Andrew and surrounding areas, inclusive of animal owners, small craft and boat operators, are strongly advised to refrain from using this area during the time of the training.