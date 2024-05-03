Police Investigate Another Shooting Death; Wanted Man – Glendon Francis; Man Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder, and Other Gun Related Offences

Police Investigate Another Shooting Death

Police are actively investigating a shooting incident which occurred about 10:00 pm on Sunday 5th May, 2024, at Snug Corner, St. George, resulting in the death of a 34 years old male resident of Beaulieu, St. George.

Upon receipt of the report, officers immediately visited the scene and observed the motionless body of the victim lying on the public road with a wound to the head. The body was examined, at the scene, by a medical doctor and pronounced dead.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Wanted Man – Glendon Francis

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Glendon Francis alias “Panamass”, 32 years old Mechanic, of Paraclete, St. Andrew. He is five feet six inches in height, slim built, dark brown in complexion, with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Mr. Francis is wanted by police for questioning in connection with the offence of Arson.

Anyone seeing Glendon Francis or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Sauteurs Police Station – 442 9224; CID – 440 3921; Emergency – 911; Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: This suspect may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Man Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder, and Other Gun Related Offences

Anton DeCoteau, 32 years old Dishwasher, of Frequente, St. George was arrested and charged by police with the offence of Non- Capital Murder, for unlawfully causing the death of Arthur Braveboy, 35yrs old, Mechanic of Woolwich Road, St. George.

In relation to a second victim, who is currently hospitalized, Mr. DeCoteau was charged with the offence of Attempted Murder. He was also charged with Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

The charges were laid against Mr. DeCoteau following investigations into the incident which occurred in the early morning of Thursday May 2nd, 2024, at Frequente, St. George, in which he allegedly shot both victims with a firearm.

He will make his first court appearance on Monday 6th May, 2024, at St. Georges Magistrate’s Court.