The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the Grenada Steel-Band Association (GSA) hereby presents the performance line-up for the Steel-bands that will be performing at the first SpiceMas Pan Competition for 2024: Pan Xpressions 2K4.

The positions were picked at a ceremony held at the NLA’s St. George’s Service Centre on Thursday, 25th April. Pan Xpressions, originally known as “Bomb-Tune Competition” will be held on Sunday, 28th April 2024 at the Tanteen Hard Court from 6 p.m.