CORE GROUP RESOURCES EXPANDS FOOTPRINT WITH NEW OPERATION IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Core Group Resources, a leader in providing personnel to multiple industries by identifying, hiring, and growing the right talent, is pleased to announce the opening of Core Trinidad, Ltd. This strategic expansion is designed to better serve Core Group clients in the region, with a focus on serving energy, maritime, construction and related industries. The company will focus on maximizing Trinidadian content, meaning wherever possible, personnel will be local nationals supporting Trinidadian companies, contributing to a positive economic impact in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are excited to bring our decades of local experience and hiring expertise together with our network of skilled local professionals to meet the growing needs of our customers in the region,” said Matt Fuhrman, CEO of Core Group. “Establishing local operations will not only support the Trinidadian economy but also ensure the best possible service to our clients, under the experienced direction of Dan O’Connor, and create lasting career opportunities for our candidates.”

Dan O’Connor, Vice President of Core Group Caribbean, will manage the new operation in Trinidad. O’Connor has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate operations management and has established several companies in Trinidad since 2004, bringing deep relationships and expertise to Core Group’s venture.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Core Group is bringing its proprietary placement systems, software and processes to work closely with major E&P companies, independents, service contractors and locally owned businesses in the region to provide quality personnel in technical and non-technical, high-demand roles.

In line with the company’s commitment to safety and operational excellence, Core Trinidad, Ltd., will be STOW-TT Certified (Safe TO Work in Trinidad and Tobago) for high-risk environments. For candidates and customers interested in learning more about Core Trinidad’s services, please visit https://www.coregroupresources.com/core-trinidad.

About Core Group Resources:

Core Group Resources is a dynamic company specializing in the provision of personnel via executive search, recruiting, staffing, consulting, and contracting. Dedicated to connecting passionate professionals with leading organizations, they excel in various sectors, including maritime, healthcare, technology, renewable energy and more. Their commitment to excellence and tailored services makes Core Group a trusted partner in achieving business success. For additional information, please visit www.coregroupresources.com.

About Core Trinidad, Ltd.

Core Trinidad, Ltd. was established in 2024 as a subsidiary of Core Group Resources, leveraging the parent company’s depth of expertise and ability to provide quality personnel via executive search, recruiting, staffing, consulting, and contracting. Core’s local operation serves major E&P companies, independents, service contractors and locally owned businesses in Trinidad and Tobago. For additional information, please visit: www.coregroupresources.com/core-trinidad.

