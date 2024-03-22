DISCUSSIONS TO FORMULATE PARISH SPORTS COUNCILS CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND

St. George: Discussions will continue this weekend on formulating Parish Sports Councils in each parish, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Sports enthusiasts in the community of St. Andrew are encouraged to participate in the conversation on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the St. Andrew’s Methodist School at 4:00 p.m.

Other meetings scheduled for the upcoming week are as follows:

Monday, March 25, 2024: Bonair Government School, St. Mark, at 6:00 p.m.Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Hillsborough Government School, Carriacou, at 4:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 27, 2024: St. Thomas Aquinas R.C. School, Petite Martinique, at 4:30 p.m.