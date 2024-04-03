FIFA and Mexican FA facilitate Referee Workshops in Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association will host referee workshops from April 2-5 and April 19, 2024 in collaboration with FIFA and the Mexican Football Association. The workshops aim to equip referees with the skills and knowledge required to excel in officiating matches.

The first four-day workshop will provide in-depth training across all areas of refereeing, including positioning, foul recognition, communication, and fitness. FIFA and Mexican FA instructors will lead interactive seminars and practical sessions focused on implementing best practices for refereeing.

“We are thrilled to be working with FIFA and the Mexican FA to raise refereeing standards in Grenada,” said GFA General Secretary Carl Lee. “These workshops will ensure our referees are fully prepared to officiate matches at the highest level.”

The second one-day follow-up workshop during the week of April 19 will build on the curriculum of the first workshop, with a special emphasis on techniques from top Mexican referees. Attendees will gain further insight into the Mexican style of officiating through match simulations and analysis.

“Providing ongoing education is crucial for referee development both on and off the pitch,” said Lee.

The workshops underscore FIFA and CONCACAF’s commitment to improving refereeing in the region through focused training programs. Grenada’s referees are eager to learn from the world-class instructors to enhance their abilities.