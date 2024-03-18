RGPF Investigates Death at a Hotel in Grand Anse, St. George

The Royal Grenada Police Force is currently investigating a possible drowning incident which occurred on Sunday 17th March at a hotel in St George. At approximately 5:10 a.m., members of the RGPF responded to reports of a drowning at a hotel in the south of the island.

Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased went swimming in the hotel swimming pool when she encountered difficulties in the water. The deceased was retrieved from the swimming pool and CPR was administered, but she was unresponsive.

She was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, so no further information can be shared at this time.