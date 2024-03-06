Government Appoints New CEO of Grenada Transport Commission

Mr. David Bartholomew

St. George, Grenada – The Grenada Transport Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Bartholomew, a distinguished Trinidadian national, as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Bartholomew officially assumed office on March 4, 2024.

With more than twenty-five (25) years of experience in fleet management, engineering, and procurement, and fifteen (15) years in executive management and corporate planning, Mr. Bartholomew brings expertise and a proven track record to this vital role. His exceptional leadership, strategic acumen, and problem-solving skills position him well to drive the transformation in the transportation sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bartholomew stated, “I am honored to lead the Grenada Transport Commission and to be a part of the team that is entrusted with such a pivotal role of planning, organising and the implementation of all that is necessary for the creation of a safe, efficient and reliable transportation system moving into the 21st century.”

Before assuming this role, Mr. David Bartholomew served as a senior engineer and later as a consultant at the Public Service Transport Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago. He also held the position of Chief Executive Officer at the Vehicle Maintenance Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (VIMCOTT). He is an alumnus of University of Westminster, and Bolton University, UK, and the San Fernando and John S Donaldson Technical Institute.

The Grenada Transport Commission plays a critical role in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services for citizens, visitors, and goods throughout Grenada.