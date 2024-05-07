Grenada Set for Exciting 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League Campaign

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has received its group stage opponents for the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League. Grenada has been drawn into a competitive Group B of League B, where they will face Curacao, St. Lucia and Saint Martin.

The official draw took place on Monday at Concacaf’s headquarters in Miami.

The National team will compete in 6 vital matches during the September, October and November FIFA windows this year, with all games to be played in a centralized location yet to be determined.

Grenada will aim to gain promotion to League A once again.

Meanwhile, Grenada is continuing preparations for upcoming International Matches. On June 5th, Grenada will play Trinidad at the Ato Boldon Stadium then on June 9th will host Costa Rica at the Kirnai James Athletics Stadium in two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifiers.