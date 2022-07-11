INTERNATIONAL FRAUD ALERT: Las Vegas Resident Paulette Kimura Shimabukuro and Related Entities Cited for Multiple Reports of Fraud and Fraudulent Schemes

This fraud alert and public safety warning is issued in relation to Paulette Kimura-Shimabukuro – a Las Vegas resident cited by victims and witnesses throughout the U.S. and globe for acts of fraud and attempted fraudulent schemes across a range of industry sectors.

Citing numerous business entities associated with Shimabukuro and her known accomplices – including DNA Distro, LLC; DNA Companies INC; and DNA Global Entities, LLC – reported schemes target investors and businesses in real estate investment, PPE trading and COVID-19 vaccine procurement, international commodities trading, and consumer product distribution.

CARIBPR WIRE, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2022: Following repeated reports from investors, business owners, and organizations across the U.S. and globe – the Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) has issued a fraud alert and public safety warning regarding numerous allegations of fraud against Paulette Kim Kimura-Shimabukuro.

Members of the public are urged to notify law enforcement when solicited to engage with known business entities connected to Shimabukuro and reported for acts of fraud, specifically, through the entities: DNA Distro, LLC; DNA Companies INC; and DNA Global Entities, LLC.

Paulette Kim Kimura-Shimabukuro is a 58-year-old female currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shimabukuro (a/k/a Paulette Shimabukuro, Paulette Kimura, and Paulette Kim) has a long history of complaints.

Numerous victims and witnesses located throughout the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia accuse Shimabukuro of fraudulent schemes that span several industry sectors over the past decade:

In a 2010 federal lawsuit (US District Court of Nevada, Case no. 10-cv-01889) – citing breach of contract, breach of personal guarantee, fraudulent misrepresentation, misappropriation, self-dealing, and civil violations of the RICO Act – Shimabukuro is accused by Plaintiffs of conducting a real estate Ponzi Scheme that defrauded investors out of $678,000.

In a 2011 lawsuit in San Diego, California (CHANNOINE COSMETICS, LLC VS. JAIMEE YOSHIZAWA, INC // Case No. 37-2011-00059853-CU-BC-NC) – Shimabukuro was ordered by the court to pay $365,518 to former business partners for breach of contract.

Beginning in 2020, numerous victims and witnesses across the globe began reporting Shimabukuro for her role in soliciting, organizing and conducting fraudulent transactions for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shimabukuro, in the State of Florida, Division of Corporations records, has been reported to be a business partner of notorious South Florida fraudster David Coriaty (AKA David Columbo) through the entities DNA Distro, LLC; DNA Companies INC; and DNA Global Entities, LLC.

Beginning in 2021, victims and witnesses also cite Shimabukuro and her partner David Coriaty (AKA David Columbo) for targeting businesses within the U.S. and globe and defrauding them out of funds in exchange for fake distribution services of consumer goods.

Victims, witnesses, and whistleblowers with knowledge of fraudulent acts and/or acts of attempted fraud by Paulette Kim Kimura-Shimabukuro – as well as her known associates or affiliated entities – are urged to immediately report all related information to their local law enforcement agency as this is a matter of public health and an ongoing fraudulent scheme.

Victims, witnesses and whistleblowers seeking assistance may contact Florida attorney, Cathy Lerman, Esq., principal of The Lerman Law Firm at 954-332-1143 or via email at [email protected].