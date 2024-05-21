INTERNATIONAL YOUTH PHOTO CONTEST – Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads

UNESCO and Beijing International Peace Culture Foundation have organised a free-of-charge annual photography contest, via the internet, called “Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads”.

The theme is ‘Reveal the Silk Roads through ‘Life Celebrations’.

The contest, which is now underway, runs until July 14, 2024, and an invitation is extended to Grenadians to participate.

Kindly see links below for registration and further information.

About contest – https://unescosilkroadphotocontest.org/en/about-contestRules – https://unescosilkroadphotocontest.org/en/about-rulesHow to participate – https://unescosilkroadphotocontest.org/en/participate