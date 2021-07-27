Michelin Star Chef, Antonio Mellino Heads Quattro Passi at The Cliff

The flavours of Amalfi and Napoli arrive in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Antonio Mellino, the Executive chef at Quattro Passi will open QP Bistro the 22, October 2021 and Quattro Passi at The Cliff at the end of November. Quattro Passi in Nerano, Italy, is acclaimed as the best on the Amalfi Coast with two Michelin stars. Bringing the flavours of the Campania region, Napoli and Southern Italy to Barbados, it will offer signature dishes with the finest, fresh ingredients.

Antonio and his team, including his son Raffaele aspire to have the finest restaurant in the world. Located on the former renowned Cliff restaurant site, the team has paid great care with the site’s huge and amazing refurbishment with the most stunning views of the blue Caribbean Sea.

Mellino’s food philosophy is innovative but respects tradition and seasonality. This approach to his signature dishes – such as one that combines linguini with zucchini and zucchini flowers with basil and black pepper perfected over 10 years – earned Quattro Passi its Michelin stars. Mellino has cooked for Kings, presidents, elite artists, athletes and farmers all over the world. Mellino is excited to source fresh ingredients in Barbados from local and Caribbean farmers. The team will also be importing the best ingredients, shellfish from Italy, beef from the UK; the champagne will be imported insulated and chilled, so the temperature is always correct. “I absolutely love the energy of Barbados, and I am telling all of my regular clientele to meet me there. I couldn’t be more excited to open this unbelievable Quattro Passi in Barbados. We will make this the best restaurant in the world, on the best island, Barbados.”

To reflect the food philosophy the interior design plans are an exquisite mix of Moroccan and Italian decor. Quattro Passi will feature a cigar bar, a lounge, private dining areas, all with tables overlooking the ocean. Next door to the fine dining of Quattro Passi will be QP Bistro. This will have an all-day, 7:30 am-2:00 am, bistro menu, a large Italian pizza oven, homemade soft-serve ice cream and young, vibrant energy.

Quarto Passi and QP Bistro are owned by Michael Kent, a resident of Barbados. He also owns the Tides Restaurant in Barbados. Born on a farm in Cornwall, England, he is relentless in working with the best local people wherever he is. He loves how calm and friendly Barbadians are. He believes for the best restaurant one needs, in order of importance, the best people, the best local produce, the best facilities and the best location, Quattro Passi has it all.

Kent has hired Élan Mottley, who recently returned to Barbados from Sydney, Australia as director of all restaurants. An experienced marketer in gourmet products and an attorney by training, Kent says, “Élan has so much energy and an amazing attitude.”

Quattro Passi is taking reservations for the winter season at 1-246-432-1922 and QP Bistro at 1-246-432-0797

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582641/Antonio_Mellino.jpg