NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR NATIONAL HONOURS AND AWARDS FOR CITIZENS OF GRENADA

The National Awards Advisory Committee was established by the National Honours and Awards Act No. 32 of 2007 to provide for the grant of awards to citizens of Grenada and other persons for distinguished, outstanding, or meritorious services or achievements, or for gallantry and related matters.

The Committee informs the public that the nomination of distinguished citizens of Grenada who it’s believed meet the criteria to receive a National Award, here or in the diaspora, is now open and will be until May 31, 2024.

The public is invited to submit the names of deserving individuals for consideration by the National Awards Advisory Committee within the period stipulated for nominations. You can do so by filling out a nomination form, which is available in hard copy or electronically.

Nomination forms can be obtained at any of the main police stations in each parish. Forms will also be available at selected churches and community organizations. Electronic forms can be accessed on the Government Information Service Facebook page (GIS Grenada) and the Independence Secretariat website (https://grenadaturns50.gd).

Please fill out the form and attach a 250-word summary of why you think the person you are nominating should be considered.

The completed form should be submitted to:The ChairmanNational Awards Advisory CommitteeC/o Chief Education OfficerMinistry of EducationTanteenST. GEORGE’S; orEmail: [email protected]

