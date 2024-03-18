Statement by Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell on the passing of Mr. Winston Whyte, Former Member of Parliament, and Revered Grenadian Politician

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell

We continue to mourn the passing of another statesman, Mr. Winston Whyte, who selflessly served our country as a Member of Parliament, and as the Minister for Youth and Sports under the Government of Sir Eric Matthew Gairy.

Mr. Whyte was a well-respected politician who served particularly the people of St. Patrick West, and was well known for his political commentary. His contribution to Grenadian politics before and after independence is well woven into our history.

Mr. Whyte succumbed to his ailment at the Princess Alice Hospital on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, we offer our deepest condolences to his family, close relatives, and friends.

The Government is committed to honouring the contributions of Mr. Winston Whyte with an Official Funeral, which will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2024, at the St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church. Tributes begin at 12:00 noon, and funeral service and mass begin at 2:00 p.m.

We invite the public to join us in signing condolence books to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family. The condolence books are available for signing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Parliament Building between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday 18th March, 2024.