Paradise FC International Clinches GFA Premier League Title

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – Paradise FC International has emerged victorious in the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Premier League, reclaiming the coveted title with one round of matches still to play. The team’s impressive performance throughout the season has earned them a six-point lead over second place Queen’s Park Rangers FC.

Defending champions Hurricanes SC find themselves in a precarious position in third place with FC Camerhogne closely behind in fourth. Mt. Rich Sports Club is also in contention, trailing closely behind with 22 points.

The final round of matches promises to be thrilling, with Sab Spartans set to face off against Hurricanes SC at Victoria Park, Paradise FC International taking on Mt. Rich Sports Club at Plains, Queen’s Park Rangers going head-to-head with FC Camerhogne at Queen’s Park Ground, and St. John’s Sports battling it out with Hard Rock at Cuthbert Peters Park.

As the season draws to a close, the competition remains fierce and the stakes are higher than ever. Fans can expect an exciting conclusion to the GFA Premier League as Paradise FC International looks to finish strong and solidify their status as champions.