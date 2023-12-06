PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

The Western Division of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is inviting all farmers within the St. John’s District to a very important meeting, on Thursday 7th December 2023, at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court, commencing at 5:00 pm.

The meeting will be addressed by RGPF’s Community Policing Co-ordinator and other officials who will speak on issues related to Praedial Larceny and the resurgence, re-organization, transformation and development of the Farm Watch and the Praedial Larceny Task Force.

Praedial Larceny is everybody’s business. Come share your concerns and recommendations as we unite to eradicate Praedial Larceny and make farming safe for all.