Call for Applications for the position of Senior Land Bank Officer and Land Bank Officer; Request For Proposals – Short-Term Consultancy for the Review of the Grenada National Land Policy

Call for Applications for the position of Senior Land Bank Officer

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply to fill the position of Senior Land Bank Officer within the Agricultural Land Bank Management Unit of the Lands and Surveys Department of the Ministry. Interested individuals are kindly asked to submit a Cover Letter and their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources via email to [email protected] and [email protected] and copied to [email protected] no later than Friday, 10th May 2024.

Call for Applications for the position of Land Bank Officer

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply to fill the position of Land Bank Officer within the Agricultural Land Bank Management Unit of the Lands and Surveys Department of the Ministry. Interested individuals are kindly asked to submit a Cover Letter and their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources via email to [email protected] and [email protected] and copied to [email protected] no later than Friday, 10th May 2024.

Request For Proposals – Short-Term Consultancy for the Review of the Grenada National Land Policy

INTRODUCTIONThe Government of Grenada is seeking to review and update the Grenada National Land Policy. Grenada received support under two projects to develop a comprehensive policy and legal framework for sustainable land management. The first project, funded by the Australian Government, sought to improve land policies and land management within the OECS Member States. Under this project an evaluation of relevant land issues was undertaken, and the report is contained in the Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique Land Policy Issues Paper (July 2013).

Funding was also secured under the European Union funded Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) project on Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and Sustainable Land Management (SLM) in the Eastern Caribbean to develop policy options aimed at facilitating more sustainable and efficient use of land and natural resources, to build resilience to climate change and to propose legislative changes.