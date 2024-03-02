REGISTRATION FOR 2024 AI YOUTH SUMMIT EXTENDED

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Division of Youth has extended the registration process for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Youth Summit.

As a result of the overwhelming level of interest, registration continues, and the summit will now be held in June. This extension will also ensure inclusive representation from all parishes, including the sister isle of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Additionally, the Division is actively exploring innovative strategies to customise the programme, to ensure all registrants are given equal opportunity to access the summit’s invaluable insights and discussions.The Division expresses sincere appreciation to all registrants who have eagerly signed up and encourages those who have not yet signed up to take advantage of this opportunity by visiting www.aiyouthsummitgd.com to apply.

The Youth Summit is a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and AI Newbies Camp, and it is open to youths aged 18 to 25.

Registrants are advised to stay engaged through the Division’s social media platforms for updates regarding the rescheduled AI Youth Summit.

For any inquiries or clarifications, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Division of Youth at 1 (473) 440-6917.