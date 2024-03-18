HOUSING AUTHORITY OF GRENADA TO BEGIN DISTRIBUTION OF LOW-INCOME HOUSING UNITS IN CORINTH, ST. DAVID

St. George – The Housing Authority of Grenada (HAG) is thrilled to announce progress made in the distribution of its low-income housing units at Corinth, St. David.

We are delighted to unveil the seamless process for acquiring your dream unit. The process includes.

Inspection and Acceptance of UnitsSigning of the Sale AgreementPreparation of Conveyance by the Legal TeamFinalisation of transactions between financial institutions, HAG, and the legal teamHand Over of Keys to Homeowner During the last few months, diligent efforts have been made to finalise the acquisition process by procuring closets and cupboards for all units to ensure that units are safe and liveable for all residents. We are pleased to announce that the distribution of housing units is now underway. On Monday, March 18, 2024, financial institutions will be notified of the legal documentation for the units.

Please note that units will be handed over in the following order:

Corinth, St. DavidThe Villa, St. PatrickDumfries, CarriacouBeausejour, St. GeorgeDiamond, St. Mark

On Tuesday 19th, to Friday 22nd March, 2024, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the following will take place at Corinth, St. David:

Assigned units will be available for inspection for pre-approved clients by appointment.Clients can set up an appointment by contacting HAG’s office.Inspections will be conducted in the presence of HAG officials.Inspection forms are to be signed by the client and HAG officials upon completion.

All queries by a client must be noted on the form.

In addition, from Monday 25th, to Thursday, March 28th, 2024, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the inspection of units will be open to other shortlisted applicants. In this case, an appointment for viewing is required. Clients can set up an appointment by contacting the HAG head office.

Following the inspection and acceptance of the unit, the client, through appointment, will be contacted to sign the Sale Agreement at HAG’s office.

Inspections of units at the other locations will commence on the following dates, Mondays to Fridays:

LOCATIONSSTART DATETIMEThe Villa, St. Patrick2nd, April 2024, and onwards9 a.m.– 6 p.m.Dumfries, Carriacou2nd April 2024, and onwards9 a.m.– 6 p.m.Beausejour, St. George15th April 2024, and onwards9 a.m.– 6 p.m.Diamond, St. Mark29th April 2024, and onwards9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

As we continue to embark on this journey of home ownership, the Government of Grenada, through the Housing Authority of Grenada, congratulates the new homeowners and remains committed to providing an exceptional experience throughout the transition to home ownership.