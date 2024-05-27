Relocation of the Educational Testing and Examinations Unit

The Ministry of Education informs the public that the Educational Testing and Examinations Unit was temporarily relocated to the Ministry of Works Conference Room from Wednesday, May 22nd, until further notice.

This is necessary to facilitate maintenance requirements.

For urgent queries and services, officers of the unit can be reached at the following email addresses or telephone numbers: (473) 417-8795 or (440-2791); [email protected]; or [email protected].

Clients requiring Statements of Qualifications must submit their applications electronically, along with a copy of their payment receipt, on Mondays of each week and collect them on Fridays between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Certification of documents will be facilitated on Mondays andWednesdays.

The Ministry is grateful for the public’s kind understanding and cooperation in this regard.