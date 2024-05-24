Resident of Willis, St. George Charged with Capital Murder; St. David Resident Fined for Firearm and Ammunition Charges; Traffic Notice; Police Investigate Body Found in St. Patrick

Resident of Willis, St. George Charged with Capital Murder

Kevon Rondell Niles, 35 years old Bus Driver, of Willis, St. George, was charged with the offence of Capital Murder, by intentionally causing the death of Shane Brown, 34 years old resident of Beaulieu, St. George. He was also charged for Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

These charges were laid against Mr. Niles in connection with the shooting incident at Snug Corner St. George, on Sunday 5th May 2024.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday 27th May 2024.

St. David Resident Fined for Firearm and Ammunition charges.

Kyle Ogilvie, 23 years old Painter, of Syracuse, St. David, who was charged with Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, made his second court appearance at the St. David Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday 23rd May 2024, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The Firearm along with three (3) Rounds of Ammunition were found by police during an operation at Corinth, St. David, on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

He was fined twelve ($12,000.00) thousand dollars for Possession of a Firearm and three thousand ($3,000.00) dollars for Possession of Ammunition, to be paid in six (6) months, in default two (2) years in prison.

Persons are reminded that the Firearms Amnesty Order took effect from May 1st, 2024, and ends on July 31st, 2024. During this period persons who are in possession of any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, can turn it in at the most convenient police station or at the office of the Royal Grenada Police Force Headquarters, without fear of prosecution or being questioned. Alternatively, if you know of someone who has in their possession any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, please encourage them to have it turned in, in an effort to decrease firearm related incidents.

Traffic Notice

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that effective Monday 27th May 2024, bus operators will no longer be permitted to take on or set down passengers at Lucas Street with its intersection with Church Street and Market Hill (commonly known as Top Market Hill).

This practice has been observed in the past, particularly involving school children, however, it is important to note that such action is not in accordance with established Traffic Regulations. Designated bus stops are marked and provide a safer environment for passengers to board and exit buses. These areas have been carefully chosen to minimize disruptions to traffic flow and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles on our roads.

We understand that this change may cause some inconvenience to persons who board and exit buses at this location. However, we appeal for understanding and compliance from commuters and drivers and encourage the use of designated bus stops and or bus terminal, and to plan their travel accordingly.

Drivers are also reminded that it is their responsibility to adhere to Traffic Regulations at all times. Bus drivers who continue to pick up or drop off passengers at unauthorized locations, will be subject to fines or other penalties under the Road Traffic Act.

We appreciate your attention to this matter and thank you for your continued support.

Police Investigate Body Found in St. Patrick

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Samuel Alexander, 29 years old, Unemployed, of Madeys, St. Patrick.

On Tuesday 21st May 2024, officers proceeded on enquiries at Madeys, St. Patrick where they observed the motionless body of a male lying on the ground in the bushes. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police investigation continues into the matter.

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.