UK, CDB Launch US$20.7 Million Project to Improve Grenada’s Southern Water Supply Network

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: The water system serving the south of Grenada will be significantly upgraded under a USD 20.7 million grant from the Government of the United Kingdom, through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The upgrade project, unveiled by officials from the Government of Grenada, the United Kingdom, and the CDB, in St. George’s today, will be executed by Grenada’s National Water and Sewerage Authority. The intervention will increase the availability of safe drinking water and improve water resources management in the country’s southern region. Work is slated to begin later this year and run until early 2026.

Although the entire island of Grenada is affected by limited water supply in the driest months, the urban areas of southern St. George, where most of the residential, tourism, and commercial activity occur, are particularly affected. Approximately 15,000 people, just over 14 percent of Grenada’s population, will benefit from the intervention.

CDB’s Director of Projects, Mrs Therese Turner-Jones, said the collaboration with the Government of the United Kingdom, and the Government of Grenada will also help alleviate some of the lingering economic impacts of COVID-19 by creating short-term job opportunities.

“This project will mean increased water production capacity, additional treated water storage, and upgraded transmission capacity, and essentially, that means an improved quality of life for the residents of the communities the project will benefit,” said Mrs. Turner-Jones.

Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, Mr. Victor Clark said, “The UK understands how pivotal the Water Supply Expansion Project is for expanding and upgrading Grenada’s water distribution network and increasing climate resilience of the water sector. We are proud to be providing £17 million (XCD 57.8 million) in grant funding for this project, which will deliver real and tangible benefits for the people of Grenada.”

Grenada’s Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, and Transportation, the Hon. Dickon Mitchell, said the project underscored the essence of investing in Grenada’s resilience, progress, and sustainability, particularly in the face of climate uncertainties.

“This project stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for Grenada, arriving at a critical juncture when the spectre of climate change looms over our beautiful nation. Grenada like many nations, is grappling with the noticeable impacts of climate change. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and shifting environmental dynamics threaten the very fabric of our tri-island.”

The project is expected to result in an improved ability to withstand the effects of climate change on water resources, fewer service interruptions, improved customer relations capacity of NAWASA, less stress on economic resources, enhanced livelihoods, and improved public health in Grenada.