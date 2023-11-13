Unwrap a World of Indulgence With Interactive Cinematic Themed Chocolate Experiences at Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts

News Americas, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Mon. Dec. 04, 2023: This December, Blue Diamond Resorts is set to delight travelers with a new and exciting themed all-inclusive experience at Planet Hollywood Cancun and Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts. Embracing the upcoming chocolate and sugar fever trend, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts and its movie lifestyle will be offering chocolate treats, spa treatments, and entertainment that promise a unique and immersive experience for guests.

“The lifestyle at Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts revolves around immersing guests in various movie universes while they indulge in the luxury and energy of our resorts. Our temporary chocolate-based menu is just one of the many small details aimed at captivating guests through immersive experiences,” said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & PR for Blue Diamond Resorts. “We are very excited to invite everyone not only to enjoy this delicious limited-time-only offering but also to have the chance to experience the resorts’ numerous on-site amenities and modern accommodations.”

From December 13 to 15, travelers from around the globe are invited to indulge in exclusive offerings found only at Planet Hollywood Cancun and Costa Rica properties, all included in their all-inclusive stays. The chocolate event starts with a whimsical feast of delectable treats and drinks inspired by an iconic chocolatier at Fuel Coffee Co., creating social media-worthy moments from 4 to 6 pm.

Drinks featured include the Classic chocolate milkshake; Galactic milkshake with vanilla ice cream and cotton candy-flavored milk and a Mocha Almond Fudge with coffee ice cream, liquid chocolate and ground almonds.

Travelers will also experience exclusive chocolate-infused drinks in five bars in Cancun and pamper themselves with rich and indulgent chocolate spa treatments at the PH Spa, also available for guests at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults – Only.

Exclusive entertainment activations will be also held, including screenings of past movie masterpieces related to the imaginative world of chocolate, Foam Parties, and activities in the Star Kids Club of both resorts. For a sophisticated evening, fine wine tastings paired with locally sourced chocolates will be offered in Costa Rica’s Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill Restaurant.

The Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts of the hotel management company, Blue Diamond Resorts, offer a Vacation Like A Star™ all-inclusive experience in paradisiacal spots like Mexico and Costa Rica. With a unique concept that fits every personality, guests are invited to explore these Hollywood-inspired resorts, where luxury, entertainment, and memorable experiences take center stage.

For more information about Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts or to book your next vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

