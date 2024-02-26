CDB, EIB Launch USD 9,970,500 Health Sector Strengthening Project in Grenada

Officials who participated in a ceremony to launch the Caribbean Development Bank, and European Investment Bank financed project to strengthen the Grenada Health Sector, (from left) Dr. Martin Baptiste, CDB Division Chief, Social Sector Division, Ms. Kristina Eisele, EIB Representative for Southern and Eastern Caribbean, Hon. Philip A. Telesford, Minister of Health, and Ms. Rhonda Jones, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health.

ST. GEORGE, Grenada: Grenada’s overall health infrastructure is to receive a major boost from a USD 9,970,500 loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The health sector strengthening project was launched at a function in the Grenadian capital, St. George’s, today.

Funds will be used to purchase medical and non-medical equipment and general supplies. provide capacity building and specialised medical and health training for healthcare workers, the cost of delivery of vaccines and vaccination campaigns, and supply chain management and warehousing within Grenada’s healthcare system. The project will also include construction and reconfiguring of some healthcare facilities.

Financing is being provided under the EIB Climate Action Line of Credit II – COVID-19 component, under which the institution is aiming to bolster the region’s health systems in the wake of the pandemic with concessional financing through backing from the European Union (EU).

CDB’s Division Chief, Social Sector Division, Dr. Martin Baptiste, said the investment will enhance the health sector’s capacity for the provision of care by boosting response and resilience to the impacts of COVID-19 and increase the preparedness and capacity to respond to future health emergencies in Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada.

“This project responds to the needs of healthcare workers but more importantly, the needs of the citizens of the tri-island state. This project is about you. Urgent action is needed, and this project is one of the Government’s main avenues to respond. We want to assure you of CDB’s unwavering commitment as you work towards the development outcomes you have defined,” Dr. Martin Baptistesaid.

Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewksa of the EU Delegation to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, said, “The EU continues to advocate for Universal Health Coverage and prioritises combatting current and future health threats in Grenada and the rest of the region. The programme being launched will continue to enhance the lives of Grenadians and build up on previous actions by strengthening the country’s health system resilience and mitigating against the impact of COVID-19, as well as preparing Grenada for future health emergencies.”

EIB Representative for Southern and Eastern Caribbean, Ms Kristina Eisele, said, “Investing in health is vital for people and the economy. We are proud to support this project, which will have a lasting impact on people’s lives in Grenada, providing for their immediate healthcare needs and strengthening resilience to future health crises.”

Grenada’s Minister for Health, Hon. Philip A. Telesford, said “Our commitment extends beyond brick and mortar; it embraces the pulse of every citizen, the rhythm of every heartbeat seeking solace in better and more accessible health services for all our citizens and the components of this project, as meticulously crafted, are the keystones of our aspirations. It is my profound belief that with strong will, desire, and commitment, this project will echo through time, touching lives, healing wounds, and igniting hope for a responsive and resilient health sector.”

Investing in strengthening healthcare around the world is one of the pillars of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, in which the EIB is a key partner. Other CDB member countries benefitting from support are Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent & The Grenadines. A USD 9.86 million project to boost Saint Lucia’s health care system was launched earlier in February; a similar initiative is in-train for Saint Vincent & the Grenadines in March.