CONTRACTORS INVITED TO SUBMIT BIDS FOR TRAIL REHABILITATION WORK IN GRAND ETANG FOREST RESERVE

ST. GEORGE’S GRENADA – The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources invites individuals or firms to bid for the trail rehabilitation work in the Grand Etang Forest Reserve.

Individuals or firms interested in bidding are encouraged to call (473) 440-2934, for additional details, or visit the Department of Forestry and National Parks at Queens Park St. George’s to provide information.

Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources…ensuring food and nutrition security for all!

