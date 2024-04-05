Digicel Group Appoints Meredith Sharples as Regional General Manager

Mr. Meredith Sharples

Sharples to have full responsibility for Digicel Grenada and oversight of operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica

St. George, Grenada:Digicel Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Meredith Sharples as a new Regional General Manager, effective March 1, 2024. In this role, he will have full responsibility for Digicel Grenada, along with oversight for Digicel Dominica and Digicel St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bringing over 20 years of extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Meredith joins Digicel from Cambridge Management Consulting, where he served as a Managing Partner leading the Telecoms practice. During his tenure, he spearheaded strategic change initiatives, infrastructure builds, and mergers and acquisitions programmes for clients globally.

Prior to his role at Cambridge Management Consulting, Meredith held key leadership positions within the Vodafone Group, where he played a pivotal role in launching the company’s first triple-play offering and significantly growing the fixed network business. Notably, as Managing Director of Post Office Telecoms in the United Kingdom, Meredith achieved remarkable revenue growth, surpassing £150 million, through a customer-centric approach and successful business restructuring.

Roeland Van Der Hoeven, Cluster CEO West Indies Region for Digicel Group said, “We are truly pleased to welcome Meredith to the team. With his experience, we anticipate great things for Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica. I also want to thank Oscar Arellano for his contributions as interim CEO for Digicel Grenada during the transition period.”

Meredith expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Digicel team and relocating with his family to Grenada. He looks forward to leveraging his expertise to drive growth and innovation across the region.