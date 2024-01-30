Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘HISS’ Hits No. 1 On Spotify, Nicki Minaj ‘Big Foot’ Biggest Debut

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are both celebrating their Spotify achievements as “Hiss” rises to No. 1 on the platform just about five days after its release, and Minaj’s diss track “Big Foot” earning the biggest debut for a solo female rap song released so far this year.

Megan reacted to her song reaching No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 chart USA on Tuesday morning, after a weekend of one-sided drama and disses from Nicki Minaj.

“Number 1 on @spotify!!! Lets go Hotties… keep running it up,” she captioned a screenshot of a Chart Data post on Instagram. The post claims that Megan’s song is atop the US Spotify chart for the first time, with 1.649 million streams on day 4.

On the same chart, “Big Foot” stood at No. 10. On Tuesday, Megan’s song was No. 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 tracks, with “Big Foot” trailing in second place.

In the meantime, All Hip Hop has reported that “Hiss” will likely debut at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The song could rise higher if fans continue to stream it.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Megan also announced that she is preparing for her first Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024 and will drop her album soon. After separating from Carl Crawford’s 1501 Entertainment last year after a fierce court battle, this would mark her first independent album.

“The Hot Girl Summer Tour is going to be 2024 summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer like since 2019. This is gonna be the first time I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give Thee Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience,” she said in the interview.

On the other hand, Minaj has been claiming various records for “Big Foot.” Chart Data announced that the song was the biggest Spotify debut for this year so far. Minaj shared gratitude to fans. “O….my… I’m really happy about breaking this record, you guys. This is SOOOOOOOOOOO unbelievable, yo. THANK YOU. LOVE YOU. #PinkFriday2 #BigFoot ?? Dear #BARBZ, you are loved & adored & appreciated & admired & absolutely amazing. I’m not even kidding I love you & thank you so much. If you only knew,” she wrote on Instagram.