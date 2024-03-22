Men Charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug; St. George Resident Charged with Attempted Murder and Other Offences, Remanded; United States Citizen Charged with Manslaughter

Men Charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug

On Wednesday 20th March 2024, officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit intercepted a vehicle travelling along Perseverance, St. George and conducted a search of the vehicle, which revealed six (6) bags containing Cannabis. The Cannabis weighed two hundred and seventy-six pounds (276lbs) and carries an estimated street value of six hundred and twenty-five thousand, nine hundred and sixty-eight dollars ($625,968.00).

As a result, Codel Baptiste, 22 years old, Assistant Accountant of Beaulieu, St. George and Bernard Thomas, 24 years old, Machine Operator of River Road, St. George, were jointly charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Mr. Baptiste and Mr. Thomas appeared before St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 21st March 2024, and were each granted bail in the sum of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) with two (2) sureties. As part of their bail conditions, they are required to:

Surrender all travel documents immediately,Report to Central Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.Must seek permission/consent from the court to leave the State.Immediate remand if any of the conditions are violated.

The matter was adjourned to July 29th, 2024.

St. George Resident Charged with Attempted Murder and Other Offences, Remanded

Ronnie Smith, 24 years old, Vendor of Cafébeau Hill, St. George, was charged with the offences of Attempted Non-Capital Murder, Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, and Damage to Property, in connection with the incident which occurred on Friday 23rd February 2024, at the St. George’s Market Square.

Mr. Smith appeared at St. George’s Magistrate Court on Thursday 21st March 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

United States Citizen Charged with Manslaughter

Nihit Gurram, 22 years old, Behavioral Therapist of California, USA, was charged with Manslaughter by Unlawful Harm, for causing the death of Siri Vaishnavi Mantena, 22 years old, Student of India.

The incident which resulted in the death of Miss Mantena occurred on March 17th 2024, at Grand Anse, St. George.

Mr Gurram is scheduled to appear at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday 25th March 2024.