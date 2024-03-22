NOTICE OF VACANCY: MUSEUM CURATOR GRENADA NATIONAL MUSEUM

The Grenada National Museum (GNM) is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Museum Curator at the Grenada National Museum. The curator will be responsible for managing the National Collection in accordance with the Museum Act 12 of 2017, which established the Grenada National Museum as a Statutory Body reporting to the Ministry of Culture.

Objective of the Position:

The primary role of the Museum Curator is to manage the National Collection, as defined in the Museum Act 12 of 2017. Responsibilities include the care, display, and acquisition of items such as artworks, artifacts, archival records, fossils, and other historical or scientific specimens. The Curator will also provide information to visitors, design displays, manage public relations, fundraising, marketing, staff training, research, educational facilities, and collaborate with other institutions.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Master’s degree in museum studies, Cultural Studies, Anthropology, Archaeology, Sociology, History, Art History, Arts Administration, or a related field.Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management position, preferably with a non- profit/cultural organization.Knowledge of museum policies, procedures, and database management.

Competencies/Skills Required:

Experience in liaising with public and private sector institutions.Contract negotiation and management.Planning, reporting, resource, and project management.Excellent research, analytical, verbal, and written communication skills.Personnel and team management, including conflict resolution.

Primary Responsibilities and Duties:

The Museum Curator will be responsible for:Assembling, storing, managing, and presenting/displaying collections.Developing a Collections Management Policy.Training staff in museum tours. Managing displays and exhibits.Monitoring artifact conditions.Cataloging acquisitions and collaborating with other institutions.Researching and preparing written information about collections. Overseeing archaeological fieldwork.Implementing national heritage policies.

Type of Appointment: Contractual

Duration of Contract: 2 years (performance review annually)

Duty Station: Grenada National Museum, Cnr. Young & Monckton Streets, St. George’s, Grenada

Compensation Package: Salary commensurate with qualification and experience.

Reporting:

The Curator will report to the Chief Executive Officer/Director of the Museum (or the Chairman of the Board of Directors in the absence of a Director).

Application Deadline:Interested candidates should submit a letter of application and a detailed resume to the following address:

Chairman, Board of Directors Grenada National Museum Cnr Young & Monckton Streets St. George’s Grenada

Applications can also be sent electronically to [email protected] with the subject line: “Statement of Capability – Museum Curator.”Applications must be submitted no later than 4:00 PM on Friday April 5th 2024.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED