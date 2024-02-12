TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF PALMIST LANE, MABOUYA ROAD, ST. JOHN TO ALL TRUCKS (LIGHT/HEAVY TRUCKS & HEAVY EQUIPMENT) ONLY

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation wishes to inform the public thatALL TRUCKSareprohibited from travelling on the Palmist Lane, Mabouya Road, until further notice.

This is necessary to protect the road from additional deterioration.

In this regard, the general public, particularly motorists, are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution when traversing the area.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the public.

For further information, please contact:

• Mrs. Sylvia Bennette Thomas, Permanent Secretary (Ag) w.r.f. Infrastructure, Public Utilities, & Civil Aviation, Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected]

• Mr. Kevin Blache, Chief Technical Officer, Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected].