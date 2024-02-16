Grenada Football Association Seeks Talent for National Youth Teams

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The hunt is on for the next generation of football stars to represent Grenada. The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has commenced trials for the national Under 14 and Under 17 Boys teams, scouting talented youth across the country.

Trials have already been held in St. Andrew and St. George, unearthing promising players eager to don the national team jersey. Additional sessions are scheduled for other parishes in the coming weeks as the GFA casts a wide net looking to identify standout footballers.

“We are excited to discover and develop the future stars of Grenadian football,” said General Secretary Carl Lee. “These trials enable us to build a strong talent pipeline for the national team program.”

Players eligible for the Under 14 squad must be born between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2012. The Under 17 team is seeking players born on or after January 1, 2008.

Meanwhile, approximately thirty-five (35) young ladies have been in training for the Girls Under 15 team. The selectees are from last year’s under 14 team along with girls who competed in the recently concluded Secondary Schools Football competition.

The intensive selection process will trim down the prospects to assemble competitive national teams ready for regional and international youth competitions.

Unearthing the next generation of football talent starts now. Talented, determined players ready to work hard should seize this opportunity to pursue their dreams of playing for Grenada.