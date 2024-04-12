Advisory Regarding Amplified Sound

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has noticed a trend where individuals and groups organize and advertise events involving amplified sounds without first obtaining the necessary approval from the office of the Commissioner of Police.

This practice can potentially lead to public disturbances, inconveniences, and financial loss to organizers should the request for amplified sounds for these events be eventually denied.

Section 18 of the Noise Control Act says the authority to grant permission to use amplified sound lies with the office of the Commissioner of Police. Approval is granted after careful assessment and consideration of various factors, including, but not limited to:

The time and duration of the activity. The potential for public disturbance or hindrance, including traffic consideration. Risks of violence or conflicts. Reasonability of sound

While the RGPF respects the rights of individuals to conduct business and engage in activities, it is equally important for us to consider the rights of others in our society.

This includes considerations for:

Places of worship. Vulnerable groups like the elderly. Educational institutions and students. The right to peaceful enjoyment of one’s home.

Therefore, we urge all event organizers and individuals planning activities involving amplified sound to adhere to the legislation to obtain timely approval for their events. This does not only ensure compliance with the law but fosters a harmonious society where everyone’s rights are respected.

For detailed guidance on the approval process and requirements, please contact the Community Relations Department (440 3764; 405 5324).

Let’s collaborate to create a peaceful and respectful environment for all.