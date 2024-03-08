CABINET APPROVES PAYMENT OF PROPOSED SALARY INCREASES FOR 2023 AND 2024 FOR TAMCC STAFF

St. George: The Cabinet of Grenada has approved payment of the proposed increases in salary amounting to $1,201,848.50, for staff at the TA Marryshow Community College for 2023 and 2024.

During a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Education on Friday, March 8, 2024, the sum quoted for the payment of outstanding salary increases to TAMCC workers for 2017 to 2022 was $3,185,396.17. However that sum represented the first of three tranches paid retroactively.

The second and third tranches paid amounted to $7,416,693.70.

The sum of $10,602,089.90 represents the actual amount of money paid in the last 14 months to TAMCC workers in outstanding salary increases for the period 2017 to 2022.

Additionally, the Government pays an annual subvention of $16,137,248.28 to TAMCC. The sum of $1,516,240.00 was also paid to the institution under the Free Tuition Assistance Programme

Both TAMCC and the New Life Organisation (NEWLO) are identified as two post- secondary institutions that will benefit from the OECS Skills and Innovation Project to the tune of US$15,000,000.00.

This will see major upgrades in post-secondary programmes (skills) offerings, and facilities and capacity building for both institutions.