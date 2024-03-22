Clubs receive payments for completed season

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada– The Grenada Football Association (GFA) celebrated the accomplishments of local football clubs on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at an awards ceremony held at the GFA secretariat. Clubs competing in the Premier League, Division 1, Division 2, and Under 15 competitions were recognized for their performance in seasons that recently concluded.

“It was an honor to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our football clubs,” said GFA General Secretary Carl Lee. “These players devote endless hours to training and local competition while representing Grenada. We are proud of all that they have achieved this season.”

The top three teams in the Under 15 league were presented with cheques. Clubs from the Division 1 and 2 leagues were also honored for their efforts during the season. In addition, 8 of the Premier League clubs were recognized at the ceremony.

“The success of our clubs and competitions is vital to the development of football in Grenada,” continued Lee. “We congratulate all of the clubs and look forward to even greater achievements next season.”

The ceremony underscored the GFA’s commitment to supporting football at all levels in the country. This season’s winners will strive to build on their accomplishments next year.