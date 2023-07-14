INSTITUTO MEDICO SAN NICOLAS, A BAPTIST HEALTH INTERNATIONAL PARTNER IN ARUBA, RECEIVES JOINT COMMISSION INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION

International accreditation recognizes exceptional standards of quality and patient care. Baptist Health International is proud to have supported ImSan to reach this significant milestone in Aruba

MIAMI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Baptist Health International partner in Aruba, Instituto Medico San Nicolas (ImSan), has earned hospital accreditation by the Joint Commission International (JCI). Globally recognized as the gold standard in healthcare quality and patient safety, JCI accreditation signifies ImSan’s commitment to providing exceptional medical care, adhering to rigorous international standards, and continuously striving for excellence. ImSan is the first hospital in Aruba and the Dutch Caribbean, as well as the fourth in the entire Caribbean region, to receive this prestigious recognition.

To obtain the accreditation, ImSan underwent a five-day on-site review in June. A team of JCI reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards across various areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and individual rights and responsibilities. In addition to their own observations and interviews, the reviewers conducted patient tracers, which followed patients through the course of their care while receiving services.

With its multidisciplinary team of medical experts, Baptist Health International, part of Baptist Health South Florida, offered comprehensive advisory services, assessments, training, and readiness support to ImSan in preparation for the JCI survey.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Dr. Rajnherc and the ImSan team on its remarkable achievement of obtaining Joint Commission International accreditation. Through our long-standing partnership, ImSan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare,” said Rogelio E. Ribas, M.D., corporate vice president of Baptist Health International. “This accreditation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire ImSan team. We are proud to be part of ImSan’s journey and look forward to continued collaboration in advancing healthcare excellence in Aruba and the Dutch Caribbean region.”

Baptist Health International has had a relationship with ImSan for more than 10 years, providing consulting services and guidance throughout various expansion projects. These include the construction and relocation of the dialysis department; the completion of three operating rooms; the opening of the medical surgery area; the construction and launch of Aruba’s first radiation oncology unit, in collaboration with Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute; and the design and construction of the facility’s new central energy plant. Baptist Health International also facilitated the renovation of ImSan’s Eye Center and Clinic, Emergency and Radiology departments, building lobby and support areas.

“With continuous support and inspiration from our partners at Baptist Heath International, we embarked on our journey to excellence. Striving for excellence in healthcare is like reaching for the stars should you only reach the moon you have already made a giant leap forward,” said Joel Rajnherc, director of ImSan. “Achieving JCI accreditation is the ultimate testimony to the success of that journey.”

This accomplishment reinforces ImSan’s position as a trusted healthcare provider that is dedicated to delivering top-quality services to all its patients and positions the hospital as a leading healthcare institution in the region.

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 13,000 international patient visits at Baptist Health facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services. For more information, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services.

For more information on Baptist Health International’s collaborations and advisory services, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services/international-healthcare-professionals/international-collaborations or email [email protected]

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute brings to South Florida access to personalized clinical treatments and comprehensive support services delivered with unparalleled compassion. No other cancer program in the region has the combination of cancer-fighting expertise and advanced technology — including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and one of the only radiation oncology programs in the world with each of the newest radiation therapies in one place — to diagnose and deliver precise cancer treatments that achieve the best outcomes and improve the lives of cancer patients. The Institute offers an impressive roster of established community oncologists and renowned experts, clinical researchers and genomic scientists recruited from the nation’s top cancer centers. Selected as Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer (MSK) Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a meaningful clinical collaboration that affords patients in South Florida access to innovative treatments and ensures that the standards of care developed by their multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK. For more information, please visit https://cancer.baptisthealth.net/miami-cancer-institute.

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health Cancer Care, the largest cancer program in South Florida, with locations from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. The organization includes Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Instituto Medico San Nicolas

Instituto Medico San Nicolas (ImSan) is a 22-bed medical facility for hospital care located in San Nicolas, Aruba. Specializing in the treatment of patients with chronic noncommunicable disease, its services and support areas include an emergency department, three operating rooms and medical surgery department, a diabetic center, a full-service eye center and clinics, dialysis, radiology, radiation oncology, pharmacy, central sterile and the ambulance operations for the island. For more information, please visit https://www.imsan.aw/

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

