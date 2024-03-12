Lyvon Date Recaptured; Carriacou Resident Charged with Non-Capital Murder, Remanded

Lyvon Date Recaptured

Lyvon Date, alias “Magic” of Griffin Lane, St. Andrew who escaped police custody on February 21st, 2024, has been recaptured by members of the Royal Grenada Police Force this morning, about 1:40 am, during a sting operation that commenced in St. David and ended in St. Andrew.

Mr. Date, who was found with injuries was taken to the General Hospital for medical attention and was admitted as a patient.

Joel Joseph, 36 years, Farmer of Tuilleries St. Andrew who was found in company of Mr. Date was arrested and will be charged for harbouring a criminal.

The Royal Grenada Police Force expresses profound gratitude to the general public and the media for their efforts in assisting the RGPF in recapturing Mr. Date.

Special thanks must also be given to the men and women of the RGPF who have mounted numerous operations day and night towards this effort.

The RGPF is committed to maintaining the peace and tranquility of our nation.

Carriacou Resident Charged with Non-Capital Murder, Remanded

John Kendell Alexis, 30 years, Self-employed of Lauriston, Carriacou, was charged with Non-Capital Murder, for intentionally causing the death of Esther Patterson, 14 years old, Student of same address by unlawful harm.

Mr Alexis appeared at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court today, Tuesday 12th March 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance at Carriacou Magistrate Court on April 16th, 2024.