Megan Thee Stallion Now Equals Nicki Minaj Billboard Record, ‘HISS’ Tops Hot 100 Chart

Megan Thee Stallion now equals Nicki Minaj’s Billboard Hot 100 chart record for female rappers with multiple songs debuting at No. 1.

The Houston rapper’s song “HISS” has debuted at No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100, marking her third career number-one single and the first solo number-one. The song also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Singles chart, marking another first for the Houston rapper.

“My first SOLO DEBUT #1 We made so much HISSTORY with this one! JU remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats!” she wrote. “Now we got our first # 1 together!!! @liljumadedabeat I think me and @bankrollgotit met during an intense game of paper rock scissors at a party in 2021 and we’ve been locked in ever since Thank you to everyone that ran it up !!! Im so thankful, so grateful, so appreciative! Hotties we got THEE ALBUM AND THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR NEXT.”

The song, which has caused great controversy for its Megan’s Law line, was expected to debut at number one, having broken several records on Apple Music and Spotify for the biggest solo debut by a female rap artist.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the song’s success and thanked God and her late mother.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you ! Thank you, GOD, Thank you, MAMA HOLLY,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen! I love you I appreciate you I’m so grateful likeeee #HISS is number 1 !!! Thank you for RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES Let’s keep going hard and staying positive! Love yall,” she added.

Megan also revealed that the song was number one on iTunes across the world and the song made “HISSTORY” the fastest-selling song of 2024, had the biggest U.S. streaming week of the year, biggest U.S. sales week of the year, the biggest Spotify first week for a solo female rap song in Spotify history – beating Nicki Minaj’s record for “Super Freaky Girl” in 2023, and was the first solo female rap song to simultaneously chart No. 1 on DSPs.

Megan’s track clinches the top spot from Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me,” which landed second place.

Fans of Megan reacted to the song’s success.

“A Pure Hip Hop, Rap Song Is Number One! Congratulations, Queen Megan @TheeStallion! We Love You And We Support You, Baby Girl,” one fan wrote. “We love you too, baby history in the making,” another said.

“We love you sis. It was deserved you ate the song & visual. More success to come. Pop open the henny & start the hottie party,” another added.

Some fans also mentioned Nicki Minaj as being the reason for the song’s success, given the drama that unfolded last week when the rapper went on an extensive rant and released her “Big Foot” diss track for Megan.

“You should be thanking Nicki actually for the free clout,” one fan wrote. “And thank u Nicki? Don’t include ur mama here she did nothing to push the song,” another said.