RESTORATION OF BROKEN WATER MAIN AT GENERAL HOSPITAL

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – GIS: The Ministry of Health, and in particular, the General Hospital’s administration, expresses its deepest regret for the inconvenience experienced at its facility yesterday.

The disruption was due to a broken water main.

While the issue has been resolved, and services are back to normal, the Ministry acknowledges that the disruption affected the normal flow of operations, including patient care, staff routine and overall well-being.

We take this opportunity to reassure the public that our priority remains the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding.